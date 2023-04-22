featured Pierre Police Blotter for Apr. 17-19 Apr 22, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday, Apr. 172:59 a.m., S. Pierce Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued7:53 a.m., N. Evans St., traffic complaint8:11 a.m., E. Erskine St., animal found, animal impound9:21 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., juvenile offenses, verbal warning9:30 a.m., Venus St., welfare check, unable to locate9:34 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., theft, inactive case11:39 a.m., N. Huron Ave., welfare check12:47 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., juvenile offenses, citation issued1:27 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., traffic crash, citation issued4:29 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued4:52 p.m., N. Highland Ave., fraud, inactive case5:56 p.m., E. Sully Ave., traffic complaint7:11 p.m., Stratford Pl., civil issues7:31 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., intoxicated person8:03 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., found bike11:19 p.m., S. Pierce Ave., suspicious vehicleWednesday, Apr. 185:28 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., mental health8:19 a.m., E. Wells Ave., information8:57 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., found property9:24 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., traffic crash9:30 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., alarms, false alarm2:28 p.m., Cambridge Dr., welfare check2:32 p.m., S. Pierce Ave., parking enforcement3:54 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., theft, inactive case4:18 p.m., N. Washington Ave., animal complaint - domestic, verbal warning5:13 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., traffic crashThursday, Apr. 193:05 a.m., E. Wells Ave., warrant or summons, unable to locate11:23 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., trespass, verbal warning12:28 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., welfare check2:15 p.m., E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate3:54 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., domestic - no assault, detained3:59 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, detained5:46 p.m., E. 4th St., information7:31 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., domestic - no assault, verbal warning9:11 p.m., S. Central Ave., disorderly conduct, verbal warning9:46 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., informationUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Law Criminal Law Police Medicine Roads And Traffic Transportation Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.