Thursday, Apr. 20
2:29 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agencies
3:12 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., harassment, unfounded
4:00 a.m., Fairway Dr., assisting other agencies
10:38 a.m., Parkwood Dr., assisting other agencies
12:09 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., information
1:34 p.m., E. Sully Ave., extra patrol
4:11 p.m., E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint
4:24 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., trespass
5:06 p.m., W. Seneca St., parking enforcement
5:39 p.m., E. Park St., PARS assistance
6:54 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., missing property
9:17 p.m., N. Madison Ave., fraud, inactive case
Friday, Apr. 21
12:55 a.m., E. Park St., alarms, false alarm
6:29 a.m., E. Park St., information
8:41 a.m., E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
9:07 a.m., E. 5th St., mischief, unable to locate
9:28 a.m., N. Madison Ave., welfare check
11:03 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., found property
11:33 a.m., E. Church St., traffic complaint, unable to locate
2:20 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., extra patrol
4:16 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., traffic crash
4:18 p.m., Missouri River, animal found, animal impound
4:59 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash
5:31 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash, citation issued
6:37 p.m., E. Park St., disorderly conduct
7:14 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., traffic crash, inactive case
7:24 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
10:52 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., PARS assistance
11:10 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
Saturday, Apr. 22
12:48 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., disturbing the peace, verbal warning
1:37 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., alarms, false alarm
3:49 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
5:30 a.m., Yellowstone St., assisting other agencies
9:28 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., civil issues
9:34 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., assisting other agencies
11:12 a.m., LaFramboise, animal complaint - domestic, animal released to
11:52 a.m., Lakeview Ct., civil issues
11:54 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., harassment
12:07 p.m., S. Grant Ave., found property
3:23 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash
3:48 p.m., S. Yankton Ave., trespass, refer to prosecutor
4:23 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., theft, citation issued
4:38 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS assistance
7:15 p.m., E. Franklin St., animal found, animal impound
7:50 p.m., Vista Ridge Pl., animal found, animal impound
7:58 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., missing property, inactive case
9:04 p.m., E. Sully Ave., traffic crash
Sunday, Apr. 23
8:48 a.m., E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct
11:33 a.m., E. Sully Ave., animal missing
12:09 p.m., S. Huron Ave., found property
1:58 p.m., Eastgate Ave., information
2:01 p.m., W. 2nd St., animal complaint - domestic, verbal warning
3:59 p.m., E. Franklin St., missing property
5:26 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, detained
8:04 p.m., E. Irwin St., animal complaint - domestic
8:12 p.m., E. Sully Ave., missing person
8:15 p.m., E. Kay St., assisting other agencies
9:51 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash
10:25 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., assault, refer to prosecutor
11:41 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., suspicious person, unable to locate
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
