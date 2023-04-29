featured Pierre Police Blotter for Apr. 24-26 Apr 29, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Apr. 242:21 a.m., E. Church St., assisting other agencies7:25 a.m., E. 5th St., disorderly conduct, unable to locate7:51 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., traffic crash8:37 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., found property9:56 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., fraud3:27 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., found property4:22 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., traffic crash, inactive case5:54 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., information, unfounded6:10 p.m., E. Church St., traffic crash6:12 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., missing property9:34 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., animal complaint - domestic, animal impoundTuesday, Apr. 2512:02 a.m., E. Seneca St., animal complaint - domestic, verbal warning3:25 p.m., S. Central Ave., theft, inactive case4:04 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., parking enforcement, unfounded4:11 p.m., N. Mellette Ave., assisting other agencies4:59 p.m., S. Central Ave., animal found, animal impound7:28 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate8:15 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies8:37 p.m., S. Taylor Ave., family and childrenWednesday, Apr. 262:02 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint, citation issued8:29 a.m., E. SD Highway 34, found property8:58 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., alarms11:00 a.m., S. Madison Ave., mental health, detained11:00 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person, detained12:12 p.m., E. Sully Ave., mental health12:42 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., harassment2:05 p.m., E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person, detained4:47 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., animal found, animal released to5:36 p.m., E. Sully Ave., animal complaint - domestic7:04 p.m., E. Wells Ave., animal complaint - domestic8:11 p.m., E. Hustan Ave., assisting other agencies, unable to locate8:15 p.m., Winchester Dr., information, unable to locate9:00 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate10:05 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., informationUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Police Law Medicine Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
