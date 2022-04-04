Friday, April 1
12:31 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case
5:18 a.m., E. Kay St., Disorderly Conduct
5:23 a.m., E. Park St., Mischief, Unable to Locate
8:59 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Welfare Check
9:20 a.m., E. 8th St., Animal Complaint — Domestic
10:37 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Missing Person
10:40 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
12:43 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Family and Children
1:04 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Mischief, Unable to Locate
1:08 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
1:29 p.m., E. Broadway Ave.,Traffic Crash
1:41 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Missing Property
2:01 p.m., Antelope St., Found Property
2:13 p.m., Hwy 14, Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
3:48 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
4:38 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
5:12 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Missing Person
7:10 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound
11:27 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Mischief, Unable to Locate
11:55 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
Saturday, April 2
10:32 a.m., E. Park St., Information
11:57 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Information
2:30 p.m., Clarice Dr., Domestic — No Assault, Detained
4 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., Disorderly Conduct
6:20 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
7:36 p.m., E. 4th Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
9:05 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Missing Person
9:37 p.m., N. 1st St., Assisting Other Agencies
9:44 p.m., Antelope St., Family and Children
10:34 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
10:38 p.m., N. Johnson Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
Sunday, April 3
8:11 a.m., S. Pierre St., Alarms, False Alarm
8:54 a.m., N. Poplar Ave., Theft, Inactive Case
11:03 a.m., E. Seneca St., Animal Found
12:05 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash
12:16 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case
2:38 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic, Unable to Locate
6:09 p.m., Fir St., Theft, Inactive Case
10:12 p.m., E. Park St., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate
10:30 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
