Friday, April 1

12:31 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

5:18 a.m., E. Kay St., Disorderly Conduct

5:23 a.m., E. Park St., Mischief, Unable to Locate

8:59 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Welfare Check

9:20 a.m., E. 8th St., Animal Complaint — Domestic

10:37 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Missing Person

10:40 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

12:43 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Family and Children

1:04 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Mischief, Unable to Locate

1:08 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

1:29 p.m., E. Broadway Ave.,Traffic Crash

1:41 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Missing Property

2:01 p.m., Antelope St., Found Property

2:13 p.m., Hwy 14, Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

3:48 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

4:38 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

5:12 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Missing Person

7:10 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound

11:27 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Mischief, Unable to Locate

11:55 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

Saturday, April 2

10:32 a.m., E. Park St., Information

11:57 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Information

2:30 p.m., Clarice Dr., Domestic — No Assault, Detained

4 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., Disorderly Conduct

6:20 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

7:36 p.m., E. 4th Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

9:05 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Missing Person

9:37 p.m., N. 1st St., Assisting Other Agencies

9:44 p.m., Antelope St., Family and Children

10:34 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

10:38 p.m., N. Johnson Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

Sunday, April 3

8:11 a.m., S. Pierre St., Alarms, False Alarm

8:54 a.m., N. Poplar Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

11:03 a.m., E. Seneca St., Animal Found

12:05 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

12:16 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

2:38 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic, Unable to Locate

6:09 p.m., Fir St., Theft, Inactive Case

10:12 p.m., E. Park St., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate

10:30 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.



