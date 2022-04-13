Purchase Access

Monday, April 11

3:52 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

9:21 a.m., N. Poplar Ave., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate

10:06 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Welfare Check

10:39 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

11 a.m., Hwy 14, Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning

11:18 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., Public Service, Unable to Locate

1:06 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Harassment

2:34 p.m., W. 2nd St., All Other Criminal Offenses, Verbal Warning

2:37 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning

3:58 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Trespass, Unable to Locate

5:30 p.m., Kennedy Dr., Welfare Check

5:42 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

6 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

6:05 p.m., E. Elizabeth St., Alarms, False Alarm

6:11 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Welfare Check

6:26 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning

Tuesday, April 12

4:03 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Public Service

5:56 a.m., Pasque Dr., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

7:04 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Refer to Prosecutor

7:31 a.m., S. Highland Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

8:18 a.m., W. 3rd St., Disorderly Conduct

9:10 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

9:49 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Civil Issues

11:57 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Information

4:31 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

4:42 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

4:53 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash — Animal

8:23 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Information

9:33 p.m., S. Pierce Ave., Information

11:18 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Public Service

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.



