Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Wednesday, April 13

1:10 a.m., Bristol Pl., Welfare Check

4:13 a.m., S. Euclid Ave., Traffic Complaint

9:36 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Public Service

9:38 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Animal Found

11:30 a.m., Northstar Ave., Traffic Complaint

2:27 p.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning

4:16 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Public Service

4:21 p.m., S. Pierre St., Assisting Other Agencies

5:22 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check

6:01 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

6:27 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Alarms

6:37 p.m., S. Pierce Ave., Information

9:16 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

10:38 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Parking Enforcement

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.



Tags

Load comments