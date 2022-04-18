Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Thursday, April 14

9:31 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Parking Enforcement

10:51 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Public Service

11:26 a.m., Dakota Ave., Parking Enforcement

1:37 p.m., E. Franklin St., Domestic — No Assault

1:42 p.m., Buffalo St., Alarms, False Alarm

2:58 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

4:03 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

4:23 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint

4:45 p.m., E. Church St., Animal Found, Verbal Warning

4:49 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Released To

5:53 p.m., E. Elizabeth St., Assisting Other Agencies

6:25 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., Harassment, Refer to Prosecutor

9:15 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

10:15 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Public Service

11:41 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Suspicious Person, Unfounded

Friday, April 15

8:25 a.m., N. Poplar Ave., Parking Enforcement

10:18 a.m., S. Madison Ave., Harassment

10:51 a.m., S. Jefferson Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

11:42 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

12:17 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Protection Order Violation, Unfounded

12:50 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS Assistance

5:33 p.m., W. Broadway Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate

7:16 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Suspicious Odor

9:16 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Found Property

10:34 p.m., Bridgeview Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

Saturday, April 16

1:25 a.m., S. Adams Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

2:19 a.m., Codgers Cove Rd., Assisting Other Agencies

9:20 a.m., Cedar Ct., Assisting Other Agencies

9:46 a.m., W. Broadway Ave., Traffic Crash

12:09 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Civil Issues

1:24 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Mischief, Inactive Case

1:44 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate

1:51 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

4:51 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Welfare Check

7:31 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Theft, Citation Issued

Sunday, April 17

2:01 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Assault, Verbal Warning

2:04 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

6:52 p.m., S. Pierre St., Alarms, False Alarm

10:12 p.m., Buffalo St., Animal Missing

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.



Tags

Load comments