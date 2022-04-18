Thursday, April 14
9:31 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Parking Enforcement
10:51 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Public Service
11:26 a.m., Dakota Ave., Parking Enforcement
1:37 p.m., E. Franklin St., Domestic — No Assault
1:42 p.m., Buffalo St., Alarms, False Alarm
2:58 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
4:03 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued
4:23 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint
4:45 p.m., E. Church St., Animal Found, Verbal Warning
4:49 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Released To
5:53 p.m., E. Elizabeth St., Assisting Other Agencies
6:25 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., Harassment, Refer to Prosecutor
9:15 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
10:15 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Public Service
11:41 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Suspicious Person, Unfounded
Friday, April 15
8:25 a.m., N. Poplar Ave., Parking Enforcement
10:18 a.m., S. Madison Ave., Harassment
10:51 a.m., S. Jefferson Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
11:42 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
12:17 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Protection Order Violation, Unfounded
12:50 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS Assistance
5:33 p.m., W. Broadway Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate
7:16 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Suspicious Odor
9:16 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Found Property
10:34 p.m., Bridgeview Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
Saturday, April 16
1:25 a.m., S. Adams Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
2:19 a.m., Codgers Cove Rd., Assisting Other Agencies
9:20 a.m., Cedar Ct., Assisting Other Agencies
9:46 a.m., W. Broadway Ave., Traffic Crash
12:09 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Civil Issues
1:24 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Mischief, Inactive Case
1:44 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate
1:51 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
4:51 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Welfare Check
7:31 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Theft, Citation Issued
Sunday, April 17
2:01 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Assault, Verbal Warning
2:04 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
6:52 p.m., S. Pierre St., Alarms, False Alarm
10:12 p.m., Buffalo St., Animal Missing
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
