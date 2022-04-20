Purchase Access

Monday, April 18

2:30 a.m., S. Brule St., Disturbing the Peace

7:54 a.m., S. Ree St., Assisting Other Agencies

8:45 a.m., S. Coteau St., Welfare Check

12:34 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct

3:03 p.m., E. 4th St., Theft, Inactive Case

3:23 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

4:25 p.m., E. Erskine St., Information

5:01 p.m., Norbeck Dr., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate

5:48 p.m., Green St., Vandalism, Inactive Case

10:13 p.m., E. Irwin St., Public Service

Tuesday, April 19

4:54 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

8:25 a.m., S. Pierre St., Alarms, False Alarm

8:55 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

1:33 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check

2:28 p.m., Elizabeth Ave., Information

3 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Information

3:29 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash, Refer to Prosecutor

4:27 p.m., E. Kay St., Information

6 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

7:17 p.m., Sully Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

7:37 p.m., Northstar Ave., Information, Unable to Locate

9:30 p.m., 4th St., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic, Unable to Locate

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.



