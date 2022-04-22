Purchase Access

Wednesday, April 20

7:38 a.m., Sheila Dr., Parking Enforcement

8:36 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

9:57 a.m., E. Irwin St., Public Service

11:38 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person

1:48 p.m., S. Robert St., Intoxicated Person

3:52 p.m., LaFramboise, Found Property

3:55 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., Assault, Unfounded

4:55 p.m., N. Maple Ave., Found Property

9:07 p.m., Edgewater Dr., Animal Found, Animal Impound

Thursday, April 21

12:10 a.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Civil Issues

9:55 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

10:12 a.m., E. Kay St., Extra Patrol

11:30 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Fraud, Inactive Case

12:11 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

4:54 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Suspicious Person

6:30 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

7:31 p.m., Bushfield Dr., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

10:23 p.m., S. Henry St., Disorderly Conduct

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.



