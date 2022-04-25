Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Friday, April 22

3:07 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

7:31 a.m., W. 5th St., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

8:31 a.m., E. Park St., Missing Property

9:23 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Found Property

11:14 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Detained

12:14 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

12:55 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Traffic Crash, Citation Issued

2:51 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Found Property

3:20 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

3:49 p.m., Hwy 14, Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

5:01 p.m., S. Huron Ave., Trespass, Refer to Prosecutor

6 p.m., S. Ree St., Accidental Damage

6:24 p.m., E. Park St., Disorderly Conduct, Detained

Saturday, April 23

12:26 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Vandalism, Citation Issued

6:25 a.m., Callaway Ct., Alarms, False Alarm

8:41 a.m., S. Jackson Ave., Vandalism, Citation Issued

9:57 a.m., S. Chapelle St., Animal Missing

10:46 a.m., E. Franklin St., Welfare Check

10:50 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound

11:18 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disorderly Conduct

1:46 p.m., E. 5th St., Assisting Other Agencies

4:16 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Protection Order Violation, Refer to Prosecutor

4:42 p.m., E. 8th St. D7, Warrant or Summons, Unable to Locate

5:06 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning

5:37 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Welfare Check

7:05 p.m., N. Huron Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

8:28 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Civil Issues

9:11 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Information

11:31 p.m., S. Highland Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

Sunday, April 24

12:19 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

2:17 a.m., S. Pierre St., Intoxicated Person, Detained

2:39 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

6:40 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

7:46 p.m., Abbey Rd., Domestic — No Assault

8:19 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Suspicious Person

8:21 p.m., S. Grant Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

11 p.m., N. Huron Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

11:43 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate

11:53 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.



Tags

Load comments