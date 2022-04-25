Friday, April 22
3:07 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
7:31 a.m., W. 5th St., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor
8:31 a.m., E. Park St., Missing Property
9:23 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Found Property
11:14 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Detained
12:14 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash
12:55 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Traffic Crash, Citation Issued
2:51 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Found Property
3:20 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
3:49 p.m., Hwy 14, Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
5:01 p.m., S. Huron Ave., Trespass, Refer to Prosecutor
6 p.m., S. Ree St., Accidental Damage
6:24 p.m., E. Park St., Disorderly Conduct, Detained
Saturday, April 23
12:26 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Vandalism, Citation Issued
6:25 a.m., Callaway Ct., Alarms, False Alarm
8:41 a.m., S. Jackson Ave., Vandalism, Citation Issued
9:57 a.m., S. Chapelle St., Animal Missing
10:46 a.m., E. Franklin St., Welfare Check
10:50 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound
11:18 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disorderly Conduct
1:46 p.m., E. 5th St., Assisting Other Agencies
4:16 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Protection Order Violation, Refer to Prosecutor
4:42 p.m., E. 8th St. D7, Warrant or Summons, Unable to Locate
5:06 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning
5:37 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Welfare Check
7:05 p.m., N. Huron Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
8:28 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Civil Issues
9:11 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Information
11:31 p.m., S. Highland Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
Sunday, April 24
12:19 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued
2:17 a.m., S. Pierre St., Intoxicated Person, Detained
2:39 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
6:40 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
7:46 p.m., Abbey Rd., Domestic — No Assault
8:19 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Suspicious Person
8:21 p.m., S. Grant Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning
11 p.m., N. Huron Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
11:43 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate
11:53 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
