Monday, April 25

8:56 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Juvenile Offenses, Detained

1:12 p.m., E. 5th St., Assisting Other Agencies

2:39 p.m., E. 5th St., Disorderly Conduct

4:59 p.m., Dakota Ave., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning

6:06 p.m., E. Elizabeth St., Alarms, False Alarm

6:42 p.m., E. US Hwy 14, Animal Found, Animal Impound

8:34 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Bite, Verbal Warning

9:56 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate

10:35 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

11:07 p.m., E. Park St., Civil Issues

11:52 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., Mental Health

Tuesday, April 26

2:06 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

8:08 a.m., E. 2nd St., Information

8:14 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Mischief, Unfounded

10:55 a.m., E. Church St., Disorderly Conduct

11:59 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check

1:15 p.m., E. Church St., Alarms, False Alarm

2:32 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Parking Enforcement

3:57 p.m., E. 3rd St., Animal Missing

4:54 p.m., S. Grant Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

6:41 p.m., Euclid Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

6:57 p.m., Manchester Dr., Welfare Check

10 p.m., S. Cleveland Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

10:31 p.m., S. Central Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

11:28 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.



