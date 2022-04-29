Purchase Access

Wednesday, April 27

12:02 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

5:09 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms

8:48 a.m., E. SD Hwy. 34, Public Service

11:31 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Intoxicated Person

1:12 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate

1:17 p.m., S. Pierre St., Welfare Check

2:46 p.m., W. 5th St., Mental Health

3:32 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Mental Health

4:48 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash

5:19 p.m., LaFramboise, Information

6:21 p.m., E. Irwin St., Assisting Other Agencies

6:57 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

11:45 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

Thursday, April 28

7 a.m., Woodview Dr., Welfare Check

7:55 a.m., W. 4th St., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

7:58 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Disorderly Conduct

8:51 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

9:23 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

10:21 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Traffic Complaint

12:30 p.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

12:45 p.m., Abbey Rd., Welfare Check

3:11 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Traffic Crash — Injury, Verbal Warning

5:11 p.m., E. Franklin St., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate

5:11 p.m., E. Park St., Parking Enforcement

10:24 p.m., E. Humboldt St., Mental Health, Detained

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.



