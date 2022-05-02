Purchase Access

Friday, April 29

3:58 a.m., S. Pierre St., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

4:01 a.m., S. Pierre St., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

4:04 a.m., S. Pierre St., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

4:07 a.m., S. Pierre St., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

7:30 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

8:38 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Information

9:09 a.m., E. Church St., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

10:40 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Civil Issues

1:19 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Traffic Crash

5:10 p.m., E. Park St., Extra Patrol

5:15 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

5:25 p.m., S. Jefferson Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

5:27 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

6:42 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Welfare Check

6:49 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check

8:09 p.m., Hwy 34, Assisting Other Agencies

9:32 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Domestic — No Assault

11:56 p.m., Eastgate Ave., Intoxicated Person

Saturday, April 30

1:43 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Verbal Warning

9:18 a.m., E. Church St., Public Service

3:36 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check

4:27 p.m., Eastgate Ave., Welfare Check

6:04 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

8 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., Juvenile Offenses, Refer to Prosecutor

9:10 p.m., S. Brule St., Juvenile Offenses

Sunday, May 1

2:54 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Traffic Crash

4:44 a.m., Case Dr., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

7:35 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

10:11 a.m., Norbeck Dr., Animal Missing

11:23 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

12:17 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct

3:41 p.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Complaint

5:08 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Mental Health

7:33 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Harassment

7:55 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

11:03 p.m., W. 4th St., Family and Children

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.



