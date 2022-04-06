Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Monday, April 4

8:10 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

9:26 a.m., N. Grand Ave., Welfare Check

9:55 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check

12:30 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Found Property

1:31 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Information

2:03 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Welfare Check

3:40 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Found Property

6:25 p.m., Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

9:42 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Welfare Check

10:30 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

Tuesday, April 5

12:48 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

7:27 a.m., S. Robert St., Suspicious Person

11:53 a.m., South Dakota, Traffic Crash

1:06 p.m., S. Ash St., Assisting Other Agencies

3:41 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., Accidental Damage

4:03 p.m., S. Pierre St., Assisting Other Agencies

11:34 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.



Tags

Load comments