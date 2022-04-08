Purchase Access

Wednesday, April 6

5:49 a.m., E. US Hwy 14, Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

10:25 a.m., E. Park St., Traffic Crash

12:12 p.m., N. Taylor Ave., Alarms

12:16 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., Welfare Check

12:30 p.m., S. Central Ave., Domestic — No Assault

5:36 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Information

Thursday, April 7

6:39 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

12:22 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

1:01 p.m., N. Van Buren Ave., Harassment

1:21 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

2:27 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Theft, Citation Issued

3:35 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Found Property

6:06 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Information

6:36 p.m., E. Church St., Animal Found, Animal Impound

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.



