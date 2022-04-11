Purchase Access

Friday, April 8

5:41 a.m., S. Polk Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

6:46 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct

8:01 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Welfare Check

8:07 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

8:25 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Crash

9:01 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Tobacco Violation, Citation Issued

11:07 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Theft, Refer to Prosecutor

11:41 a.m., N. SD Hwy 1804, Traffic Complaint

4:36 p.m., Norbeck Dr., Welfare Check

6 p.m., Abbey Rd., Fraud

7:31 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

8:19 p.m., E. Kay St., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning

9:06 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

9:10 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Trespass, Verbal Warning

11:15 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Welfare Check

Saturday, April 9

1:50 a.m., S. Henry St., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate

9:13 a.m., N. Jackson Ave., Welfare Check

9:38 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Public Service

2:39 p.m., E. 4th St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

3:04 p.m., Airport Rd., Assisting Other Agencies

4:01 p.m., E. 5th St., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

4:49 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Welfare Check

5:06 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Domestic — No Assault, Verbal Warning

5:35 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Mischief, Verbal Warning

6:01 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Complaint

9:20 p.m., E. Seneca St., Welfare Check

10:31 p.m., Orion Ave., Welfare Check

10:38 p.m., S. Cleveland Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

Sunday, April 10

1:05 a.m., S. Pierre St., Assisting Other Agencies

3:08 a.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

6:47 a.m., S. Filmore Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

8:28 a.m., E. Wells Ave., All Other Criminal Offenses

10:08 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Theft

10:34 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Trespass

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.



