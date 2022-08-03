featured Pierre Police Blotter for Aug. 1-2 Aug 3, 2022 Aug 3, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, August 112:04 a.m., E. 5th St., theft, inactive case7:46 a.m., N. Wynoka St., information8:34 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., welfare check10:47 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct, verbal warning12:38 p.m., Airport Rd., disorderly conduct, verbal warning12:41 p.m., E. Wells Ave., found property2:35 p.m., Sheila Dr., information2:40 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate2:40 p.m., Airport Rd., stolen vehicle, unable to locate2:49 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., trespass3:59 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., suspicious person, unable to locate4:40 p.m., Hwy 1804, traffic complaint5:59 p.m., S. Pierre St., information10:18 p.m., E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies, animal impound10:29 p.m., S. Taylor Ave., domestic — no assault11:23 p.m., E. Wells Ave., welfare check11:44 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., theft, inactive caseTuesday, August 212:24 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., suspicious vehicle, verbal warning12:32 a.m., S. Robert St., information12:37 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., suspicious person12:56 a.m., 5th St., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued1:56 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct7:16 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., alarms, false alarm9:26 a.m., E. 5th St., family and children11:07 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., parking enforcement, citation issued1:06 p.m., W. 4th St., Assault, refer to prosecutor1:48 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, found property3:29 p.m., N. Huron Ave., found property6:15 p.m., Tyler Ave., extra patrol8:21 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., public service8:38 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., animal complaint — domestic10:05 p.m., Sibert Pl., extra patrol11:48 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., disturbing the peace, unable to locateUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Join our newsletter Submit a story idea Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Enforcement Parking Ticket Crime Highway Criminal Law Police Assault W. Pleasant Complaint Parking Animal Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit It's time to have the readers decide who is the Best of the Best in 2022 in Pierre and Fort Pierre. NOMINATE NOW
