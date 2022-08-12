featured Pierre Police Blotter for Aug. 10-11 Aug 12, 2022 Aug 12, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday, Aug. 104:03 a.m., N. Skerrols St., assisting other agencies, false alarm6:44 a.m., Mars St., domestic — no assault9:15 a.m., N. Washington Ave., family and children9:22 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agencies9:41 a.m., E. Islandview Dr., traffic complaint, unable to locate1:11 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., civil issues1:26 p.m., N. Huron Ave., found property, inactive case2:49 p.m., S. Brule St., mental health6:19 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., animal complaint — domestic7:21 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint, verbal warning7:32 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate7:53 p.m., Stratford Pl., animal biteThursday, Aug. 1110:33 a.m., E. Franklin St., animal complaint — domestic12:55 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., information, unfounded1:00 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., welfare check4:33 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies5:02 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., civil issues5:13 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., found property5:35 p.m., S. Pierce Ave., theft, inactive case7:30 p.m., N. Tyler Ave., disorderly conduct9:20 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., harassment, inactive caseUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Join our newsletter Submit a story idea Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dr. W. Pleasant Agency Crime Medicine Criminal Law Police Property Police Blotter Officer Complaint Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit It's time to have the readers decide who is the Best of the Best in 2022 in Pierre and Fort Pierre. Voting starts August 15th. Check it Out!
