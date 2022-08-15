featured Pierre Police Blotter for Aug. 12-14 Aug 15, 2022 Aug 15, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday, Aug. 121:02 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., alarms, false alarm11:31 a.m., Hampton Dr., assault, refer to prosecutor11:39 a.m., E. Reen St., all other criminal offenses, refer to prosecutor12:14 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., public service12:25 p.m., S. Adams Ave., information3 p.m., E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate3:32 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., vandalism, inactive case4:55 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., traffic crash6:41 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agencies6:46 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., animal complaint — domestic, verbal warning9:59 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., civil issues10:18 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., information11:37 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, unable to locateSaturday, Aug. 1312:17 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., theft, inactive case1:02 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, detained2:54 a.m., S. Pierre St., intoxicated person, detained3:23 a.m., S. Central Ave., assisting other agencies12:14 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., welfare check1:56 p.m., Lakeview Dr., animal complaint — non-domestic2:23 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., traffic crash3:14 p.m., S. Brule St., traffic complaint3:55 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., animal found, animal impound6:17 p.m., Casey Tibbs St., assisting other agencies11:23 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., information11:53 p.m., S. Euclid Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issuedSunday, Aug. 149:38 a.m., Edgewater Dr., animal complaint — domestic12:08 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate2:23 p.m., Neltom Dr., information2:31 p.m., S. Robert St., welfare check3:47 p.m., E. Park St., information5:32 p.m., E. Sully Ave., animal complaint — domestic, animal impound7:49 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies8 p.m., E. Park St., information9:35 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., information, unable to locate9:47 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., mischief, unable to locateUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Join our newsletter Submit a story idea Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dr. Complaint Crime Police Law Criminal Law Animal W. Pleasant Prosecutor Traffic Agency Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit It's time to have the readers decide who is the Best of the Best in 2022 in Pierre and Fort Pierre. Voting starts August 15th. Check it Out!
