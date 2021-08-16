featured top story Pierre Police Blotter for Aug. 13-15 Aug 16, 2021 Aug 16, 2021 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday, Aug. 1312:14 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Welfare Check1:16 a.m., S. Central Ave., Disorderly Conduct2:09 a.m., N. Euclid Ave. Missing Property3:31 a.m., E. broadway Ave. Intoxicated Person8:15 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm10 a.m., N. Madison Ave. Parking Enforcement, Written Warning10:08 a.m,. S. Brule St., Parking Enforcement1:29 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Trespass, Verbal Warning6:34 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Assisting Other Agencies7:23 p.m., E. Houston Ave., Assisting Other Agencies7:45 p.m., Fir St., Found Property8:03 p.m., N. Euclid. Ave., Information11:12 p.m., Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Refer to Prosecutor11:21 p.m., E. Sioux Ave. InformationSaturday, Aug. 1412:32 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues2:21 a.m., Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate11:43 a.m., E. HWY 34, Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic12:36 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct3:22 p.m., Bushfield Dr., Protection Order Violation4:51 p.m. N. Harrison Ave., Mental Health, Detained6:02 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Information6:23 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained9:42 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Information10:48 p.m., Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate11:01 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal WarningSunday, Aug. 1510:32 a.m., No Location Reported, Information, Unable to Locate11:12 a.m., W. Sioux Ave. Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate2:45 p.m., HWY 14, Assisting Other Agencies3:28 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check6:22 p.m., E. Fourth St., Mental Health6:57 p.m., E. Sioux Ave. Intoxicated Person, Detained8:22 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health9:58 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., Civil Issues11:48 p.m., E. Fifth St., Disorderly ConductUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags E. Sioux Disorderly Conduct Highway E. N. Euclid Agency Complaint W. Sioux Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.