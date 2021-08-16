Friday, Aug. 13

12:14 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Welfare Check

1:16 a.m., S. Central Ave., Disorderly Conduct

2:09 a.m., N. Euclid Ave. Missing Property

3:31 a.m., E. broadway Ave. Intoxicated Person

8:15 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

10 a.m., N. Madison Ave. Parking Enforcement, Written Warning

10:08 a.m,. S. Brule St., Parking Enforcement

1:29 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Trespass, Verbal Warning

6:34 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

7:23 p.m., E. Houston Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

7:45 p.m., Fir St., Found Property

8:03 p.m., N. Euclid. Ave., Information

11:12 p.m., Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Refer to Prosecutor

11:21 p.m., E. Sioux Ave. Information

Saturday, Aug. 14

12:32 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues

2:21 a.m., Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

11:43 a.m., E. HWY 34, Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic

12:36 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct

3:22 p.m., Bushfield Dr., Protection Order Violation

4:51 p.m. N. Harrison Ave., Mental Health, Detained

6:02 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Information

6:23 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

9:42 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Information

10:48 p.m., Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

11:01 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

Sunday, Aug. 15

10:32 a.m., No Location Reported, Information, Unable to Locate

11:12 a.m., W. Sioux Ave. Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

2:45 p.m., HWY 14, Assisting Other Agencies

3:28 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check

6:22 p.m., E. Fourth St., Mental Health

6:57 p.m., E. Sioux Ave. Intoxicated Person, Detained

8:22 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

9:58 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., Civil Issues

11:48 p.m., E. Fifth St., Disorderly Conduct

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments