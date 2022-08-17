featured Pierre Police Blotter for Aug. 15-16 Aug 17, 2022 Aug 17, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Aug. 1512:54 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., assisting other agencies3:40 p.m., Kennedy Loop, found property3:46 p.m., Capital Creek, assault, unfounded4:41 p.m., Hwy 14, traffic complaint5:23 p.m., Hwy 14, traffic complaint8:20 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., trespass9:05 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., PARS assistance11:05 p.m., E. Humboldt St., suspicious vehicle, unable to locate11:17 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., alarms, false alarmTuesday, Aug. 166:20 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., information, unfounded8:55 a.m., S. Polk Ave., traffic complaint, verbal warning9:51 a.m., S. Monroe Ave., found property2:30 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., found property5:29 p.m., S. Brule St., animal complaint — domestic5:40 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., found property6:20 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., welfare check, unable to locate7:31 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., information8:26 p.m., E. Oak St., animal complaint — domestic, verbal warningUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Join our newsletter Submit a story idea Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Property Police Blotter Highway Transports W. Pleasant Agency Check W. Prospect Ave. Welfare Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit It's time to have the readers decide who is the Best of the Best in 2022 in Pierre and Fort Pierre. VOTE NOW!
