Monday, Aug. 16

2:55 a.m., E. 4th St., Family and Children

3:21 a.m., Garfield Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Refer to Prosecutor

5:25 a.m., Euclid Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound

9:50 a.m., Abbey Rd., Parking Enforcement

9:51 a.m., Brookstone Loop, Parking Enforcement

9:53 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

10:11 a.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

11:11 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information

11:50 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Found Property

1:35 p.m., Sibert Pl., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

2:07 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

2:37 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Family and Children, Refer to Prosecutor

3:38 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Mental Health

4:13 p.m., N. Taylor Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

5:12 p.m., S. Pierre St., Assisting Other Agencies

5:23 p.m., E. 4th St., Information

5:53 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

6:15 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Welfare Check

8:15 p.m., Northstar Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Released To

8:29 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

Tuesday, Aug. 17

12:39 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

1:29 a.m., Hilltop Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

12:44 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Information

2:37 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic

4:54 a.m., S. Henry St., Traffic Enforcement, Refer to Prosecutor

11:12 a.m., W. 7th St., Theft, Unfounded

3:08 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Complaint, Refer to Prosecutor

5:50 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Family and Children, Unable to Locate

6:20 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

6:39 p.m., N. Madison Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Detained

7:16 p.m., S. Central Ave., Disorderly Conduct

10:23 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Missing, Inactive Case

11:06 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unfounded

11:18 p.m., S. Cleveland Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

11:38 p.m., S. Robert St., Assisting Other Agencies

11:54 p.m., Poplar St., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

