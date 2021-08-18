featured top story Pierre Police Blotter for Aug. 16-17 Aug 18, 2021 Aug 18, 2021 Updated 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Aug. 162:55 a.m., E. 4th St., Family and Children3:21 a.m., Garfield Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Refer to Prosecutor5:25 a.m., Euclid Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound9:50 a.m., Abbey Rd., Parking Enforcement9:51 a.m., Brookstone Loop, Parking Enforcement9:53 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health10:11 a.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate11:11 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information11:50 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Found Property1:35 p.m., Sibert Pl., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate2:07 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate2:37 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Family and Children, Refer to Prosecutor3:38 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Mental Health4:13 p.m., N. Taylor Ave., Assisting Other Agencies5:12 p.m., S. Pierre St., Assisting Other Agencies5:23 p.m., E. 4th St., Information5:53 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies6:15 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Welfare Check8:15 p.m., Northstar Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Released To8:29 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other AgenciesTuesday, Aug. 1712:39 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies1:29 a.m., Hilltop Dr., Assisting Other Agencies12:44 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Information2:37 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic4:54 a.m., S. Henry St., Traffic Enforcement, Refer to Prosecutor11:12 a.m., W. 7th St., Theft, Unfounded3:08 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Complaint, Refer to Prosecutor5:50 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Family and Children, Unable to Locate6:20 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate6:39 p.m., N. Madison Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Detained7:16 p.m., S. Central Ave., Disorderly Conduct10:23 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Missing, Inactive Case11:06 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unfounded11:18 p.m., S. Cleveland Ave., Alarms, False Alarm11:38 p.m., S. Robert St., Assisting Other Agencies11:54 p.m., Poplar St., Intoxicated Person, Unable to LocateUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags W. Sioux Ave. E. Crime Highway Criminal Law Police Prosecutor Enforcement Complaint Traffic Disorderly Conduct Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
