Pierre Police Blotter for Aug. 17-18
Aug 19, 2022

Wednesday, Aug. 17
12:02 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, detained
12:36 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
1:05 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., suspicious person
2:12 a.m., S. Pierce Ave., juvenile offenses, refer to prosecutor
5:35 a.m., S. Central Ave., information, unable to locate
7:41 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., information
12:50 p.m., N. Monroe Ave., traffic crash, verbal warning
3:12 p.m., Eastgate Ave., assisting other agencies, detained
4:54 p.m., E. Wells Ave., disturbing the peace, unable to locate
6:34 p.m., S. Washington Ave., traffic crash
9:18 p.m., Hwy 14, mental health
9:44 p.m., N. Grand Ave., welfare check
9:52 p.m., E. Humboldt St., suspicious person
9:57 p.m., S. Buchanan Ave., information, unable to locate

Thursday, Aug. 18
3:43 a.m., E. Franklin St., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
3:44 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., animal complaint — domestic, written warning
9:18 a.m., S. Brule St., welfare check
10:11 a.m., E. Wells Ave., theft, inactive case
10:54 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., information
11:16 a.m., E. Irwin St., assisting other agencies
11:18 a.m., Governors Dr., assisting other agencies
2:11 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., missing property
5:09 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
5:25 p.m., 4th St., animal complaint — domestic
7:26 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., domestic — no assault
7:40 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., information
7:53 p.m., N. Maple Ave., family and children
8:30 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., mischief, unable to locate
8:44 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
8:57 p.m., N. Madison Ave., intoxicated person, detained
10:16 p.m., E. 5th St., extra patrol

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
