Pierre Police Blotter for Aug. 18-19 Aug 20, 2021 Wednesday, Aug. 1810:25 a.m., S. Cleveland Ave., Civil Issues10:43 a.m., S. Yankton Ave., Welfare Check11:17 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property11:55 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained12:27 p.m., E. Park St., Information12:42 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained12:52 p.m., S. Brule St., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate3:08 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Theft, Refer to Prosecutor4:56 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate5:23 p.m., W. 2nd St., Family and Children7:15 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate7:37 p.m., S. Central Ave., Animal Complaint — DomesticThursday, Aug. 197:58 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic8:30 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning9:30 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Trespass, Verbal Warning10:20 a.m., E. Church St., Parking Enforcement12:57 p.m., E. Humboldt St., Assisting Other Agencies1:42 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Alarms, False Alarm2:08 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Civil Issues2:16 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Found Property3:07 p.m., US Hwy 14, Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate3:36 p.m., W. Elizabeth St., Family and Children, Unfounded4:08 p.m., Hwy 14, Assisting Other Agencies4:36 p.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate4:57 p.m., S. Central Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate5:04 p.m., Hwy 14, Traffic Crash5:19 p.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Civil Issues8:38 p.m., N. Huron Ave., Welfare Check9:56 p.m., S. Central Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to LocateUnless otherwise indicated, each call was called by the responding officer.
