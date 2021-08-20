Wednesday, Aug. 18

10:25 a.m., S. Cleveland Ave., Civil Issues

10:43 a.m., S. Yankton Ave., Welfare Check

11:17 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property

11:55 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

12:27 p.m., E. Park St., Information

12:42 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

12:52 p.m., S. Brule St., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

3:08 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Theft, Refer to Prosecutor

4:56 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

5:23 p.m., W. 2nd St., Family and Children

7:15 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

7:37 p.m., S. Central Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

Thursday, Aug. 19

7:58 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

8:30 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning

9:30 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Trespass, Verbal Warning

10:20 a.m., E. Church St., Parking Enforcement

12:57 p.m., E. Humboldt St., Assisting Other Agencies

1:42 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

2:08 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Civil Issues

2:16 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Found Property

3:07 p.m., US Hwy 14, Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate

3:36 p.m., W. Elizabeth St., Family and Children, Unfounded

4:08 p.m., Hwy 14, Assisting Other Agencies

4:36 p.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

4:57 p.m., S. Central Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate

5:04 p.m., Hwy 14, Traffic Crash

5:19 p.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Civil Issues

8:38 p.m., N. Huron Ave., Welfare Check

9:56 p.m., S. Central Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was called by the responding officer.

