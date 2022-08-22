featured Pierre Police Blotter for Aug. 19-21 Aug 22, 2022 Aug 22, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday, Aug. 1912:03 a.m., Hwy 14, mental health1:32 a.m., E. 5th St., intoxicated person, detained7:58 a.m., E. 4th St., traffic crash, written warning11:01 a.m., S. Henry St., welfare check1:28 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., traffic crash1:57 p.m., Kennedy Loop, found property3:16 p.m., E. 5th St., burglary3:24 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., domestic — no assault5 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., animal complaint — domestic, unable to locate8:47 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate9:24 p.m., Northstar Ave., animal found, animal impoundSaturday, Aug. 2012:43 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., domestic — no assault2:13 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., alarms, false alarm5:35 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., alarms, false alarm11:25 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., animal missing, unable to locate2:31 p.m., E. 4th St., missing property3 p.m., Stratford Pl., harassment4:04 p.m., Circle Dr., traffic crash4:27 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS assistance8:18 p.m., E. Wells Ave., welfare check8:58 p.m., E. Park St., disorderly conduct, refer to prosecutor9:52 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., assault, refer to prosecutor10:39 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., suspicious person, unable to locate10:56 p.m., Hwy 14, assisting other agenciesSunday, Aug. 211:56 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct, refer to prosecutor1:57 a.m., S. Garfield Ave., found property5:19 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., alarms, false alarm1:23 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., suspicious person, inactive case3:52 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., civil issues4:48 p.m., E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate8:11 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies9:10 p.m., S. Henry St., disorderly conduct9:48 p.m., E. 5th St., intoxicated person, detained10:22 p.m., E. Park St., assisting other agenciesUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Join our newsletter Submit a story idea Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags E. St. Crime Highway Police Criminal Law Disorderly Conduct W. Sioux Ave. W. Dr. Animal Crash Traffic Agency Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit It's time to have the readers decide who is the Best of the Best in 2022 in Pierre and Fort Pierre. VOTE NOW!
