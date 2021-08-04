Pierre Police Department
City of Pierre

Monday, Aug. 2

8:52 a.m., Brookstone Loop, Public Service

10:32 a.m., N. Poplar Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

10:35 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Welfare Check

10:51 a.m., Izaak Walton Rd., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

11:11 a.m., S. Fort St., Traffic Crash

12:31 p.m., N. Adams Ave., Mischief, Unable to Locate

12:47 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Protection Order Violation

12:48 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Found Property

1:45 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

1:47 p.m., N. Taylor Ave., Suspicious Person

3 p.m., E. Pawn St., Welfare Check

4:05 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Domestic — No Assault

4:44 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Fraud, Inactive Case

5:03 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Fireworks, Unable to Locate

5:19 p.m., N. Madison Ave., Vandalism

6:46 p.m., S. Central Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate

Tuesday, Aug. 3

1:50 a.m., N. Pierce Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

3:02 a.m., N. Central Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

7:59 a.m., E. Humboldt St., Animal Complaint — Domestic

8:49 a.m., E. Erskine St., Vandalism, Inactive Case

10:30 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

2:46 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Civil Issues

2:55 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Information

3:06 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Welfare Check

7:13 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

7:45 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

7:49 p.m., S. Monroe Ave., Traffic Enforcement

8:48 p.m., Manchester Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

9:21 p.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

10:37 p.m., Fir St., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

11:44 p.m., Marina Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

