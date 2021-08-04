Monday, Aug. 2
8:52 a.m., Brookstone Loop, Public Service
10:32 a.m., N. Poplar Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
10:35 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Welfare Check
10:51 a.m., Izaak Walton Rd., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
11:11 a.m., S. Fort St., Traffic Crash
12:31 p.m., N. Adams Ave., Mischief, Unable to Locate
12:47 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Protection Order Violation
12:48 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Found Property
1:45 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
1:47 p.m., N. Taylor Ave., Suspicious Person
3 p.m., E. Pawn St., Welfare Check
4:05 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Domestic — No Assault
4:44 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Fraud, Inactive Case
5:03 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Fireworks, Unable to Locate
5:19 p.m., N. Madison Ave., Vandalism
6:46 p.m., S. Central Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate
Tuesday, Aug. 3
1:50 a.m., N. Pierce Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
3:02 a.m., N. Central Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued
7:59 a.m., E. Humboldt St., Animal Complaint — Domestic
8:49 a.m., E. Erskine St., Vandalism, Inactive Case
10:30 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
2:46 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Civil Issues
2:55 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Information
3:06 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Welfare Check
7:13 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
7:45 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
7:49 p.m., S. Monroe Ave., Traffic Enforcement
8:48 p.m., Manchester Dr., Assisting Other Agencies
9:21 p.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Suspicious Vehicle
10:37 p.m., Fir St., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
11:44 p.m., Marina Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
