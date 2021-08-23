Friday, Aug. 20
6:18 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case
7:25 a.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor
8:21 a.m., W. 3rd St., Civil Issues
12:01 p.m., Airport Rd., Civil Issues
12:26 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
1:28 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
2:22 p.m., S. Pierre St., Information
3:33 p.m., UPS Rd., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic
4:15 p.m., S. Chappelle St., Found Property, Refer to Prosecutor
5:35 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Civil Issues
6:27 p.m., S. Cleveland Ave., Information
6:41 p.m., Bushfield Dr., Disorderly Conduct
7:31 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Civil Issues
10:58 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Assault, Unable to Locate
Saturday, Aug. 21
12:04 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
2:32 a.m., S. Central Ave., Disturbing the Peace
3:34 a.m., S. Robert St., Disorderly Conduct
4:47 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Information
5:13 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
5:40 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
7:20 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Suspicious Vehicle
9:24 a.m., Marina Ave., Trespass, Refer to Prosecutor
10:38 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Information
11:02 a.m., S. Chapelle St., Welfare Check, Detained
11:34 a.m., E. 4th St., Welfare Check
11:52 a.m., E. 5th St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Citation Issued
12:49 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
1:01 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Domestic — No Assault
2:12 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Family and Children
2:58 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning
4:23 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Civil Issues
4:53 p.m., S. Ree St., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning
5:45 p.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm
6:06 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Welfare Check
6:16 p.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Civil Issues
6:20 p.m., E. Humboldt St., Public Service
6:41 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound
7:17 p.m., S. Adams Ave., Civil Issues
8:50 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
10:03 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Traffic Complaint
10:05 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Missing
11:53 p.m., S. Henry St., Theft, Inactive Case
Sunday, Aug. 22
12:53 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person
1:44 a.m., S. Central Ave., Harassment
9:36 a.m., E, SD Highway 34, Found Property
3:47 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
3:52 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate
4:35 p.m., E. Irwin St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
6:36 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
9:45 p.m., E. Irwin St., Family and Children
10:15 p.m., Dry Run Rd., Assisting Other Agencies
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.