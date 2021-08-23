Friday, Aug. 20

6:18 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

7:25 a.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

8:21 a.m., W. 3rd St., Civil Issues

12:01 p.m., Airport Rd., Civil Issues

12:26 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

1:28 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

2:22 p.m., S. Pierre St., Information

3:33 p.m., UPS Rd., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic

4:15 p.m., S. Chappelle St., Found Property, Refer to Prosecutor

5:35 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Civil Issues

6:27 p.m., S. Cleveland Ave., Information

6:41 p.m., Bushfield Dr., Disorderly Conduct

7:31 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Civil Issues

10:58 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Assault, Unable to Locate

Saturday, Aug. 21

12:04 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

2:32 a.m., S. Central Ave., Disturbing the Peace

3:34 a.m., S. Robert St., Disorderly Conduct

4:47 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Information

5:13 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

5:40 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

7:20 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

9:24 a.m., Marina Ave., Trespass, Refer to Prosecutor

10:38 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Information

11:02 a.m., S. Chapelle St., Welfare Check, Detained

11:34 a.m., E. 4th St., Welfare Check

11:52 a.m., E. 5th St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Citation Issued

12:49 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

1:01 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Domestic — No Assault

2:12 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Family and Children

2:58 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning

4:23 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Civil Issues

4:53 p.m., S. Ree St., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning

5:45 p.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm

6:06 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Welfare Check

6:16 p.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Civil Issues

6:20 p.m., E. Humboldt St., Public Service

6:41 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound

7:17 p.m., S. Adams Ave., Civil Issues

8:50 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

10:03 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Traffic Complaint

10:05 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Missing

11:53 p.m., S. Henry St., Theft, Inactive Case

Sunday, Aug. 22

12:53 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person

1:44 a.m., S. Central Ave., Harassment

9:36 a.m., E, SD Highway 34, Found Property

3:47 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

3:52 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate

4:35 p.m., E. Irwin St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

6:36 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

9:45 p.m., E. Irwin St., Family and Children

10:15 p.m., Dry Run Rd., Assisting Other Agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

