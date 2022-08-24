featured Pierre Police Blotter for Aug. 22-23 Aug 24, 2022 Aug 24, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Aug. 224:18 a.m., Hwy 14, mental health7:36 a.m., S. Central Ave., animal complaint — non-domestic8:52 a.m., Lakeview Ct., welfare check9:30 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., public service9:42 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., public service, unable to locate9:44 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., welfare check, unable to locate9:51 a.m., E. 2nd St., public service10:54 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies1:11 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., welfare check2:20 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., animal complaint — domestic2:28 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., animal complaint — domestic, animal impound4:12 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate7:59 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., parking enforcement9:18 p.m., S. Euclid Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate9:43 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS assistance11:16 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., intoxicated person, detainedTuesday, Aug. 238:23 a.m., E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate9:55 a.m., S. Coteau St., found property3:20 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., alarms, false alarm7:25 p.m., E. Sully Ave., juvenile offenses9:06 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., animal complaint — domestic, unable to locate9:44 p.m., W. 8th St., animal complaint — domestic, animal released to10:01 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., suspicious person10:20 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., disturbing the peace, verbal warning10:50 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issuedUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Join our newsletter Submit a story idea Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Enforcement Citation E. Capitol Ave. Crime Police Law Criminal Law Disorderly Conduct S. Poplar Ave. Person Officer Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit It's time to have the readers decide who is the Best of the Best in 2022 in Pierre and Fort Pierre. VOTE NOW!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.