Pierre Police Blotter for Aug. 23-24
Aug 25, 2021

Monday, Aug. 23
12:17 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Juvenile Offenses, Refer to Prosecutor
12:50 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Stolen Vehicle, Inactive Case
2:20 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
2:29 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
8:12 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Found Property
8:58 a.m., S. Polk Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unfounded
10:43 a.m., E. 4th St., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning
6:54 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound
8:37 p.m., Venus St., Animal Found
10:09 p.m., Capitol Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

Tuesday, Aug. 24
8:27 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued
8:28 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued
10:15 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Civil Issues
3:29 p.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate
4:27 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check
5:10 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Found Property
7:11 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Family and Children
9:22 p.m., E. 4th St., Traffic Complaint

Unless otherwise indicated each call was closed by the responding officer.
