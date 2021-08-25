Monday, Aug. 23

12:17 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Juvenile Offenses, Refer to Prosecutor

12:50 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Stolen Vehicle, Inactive Case

2:20 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

2:29 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

8:12 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Found Property

8:58 a.m., S. Polk Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unfounded

10:43 a.m., E. 4th St., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning

6:54 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound

8:37 p.m., Venus St., Animal Found

10:09 p.m., Capitol Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

Tuesday, Aug. 24

8:27 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

8:28 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

10:15 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Civil Issues

3:29 p.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate

4:27 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check

5:10 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Found Property

7:11 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Family and Children

9:22 p.m., E. 4th St., Traffic Complaint

Unless otherwise indicated each call was closed by the responding officer.

