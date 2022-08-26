featured Pierre Police Blotter for Aug. 24-25 Aug 26, 2022 Aug 26, 2022 Updated 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday, Aug. 242:05 a.m., S. Van Buren Ave., welfare check, unable to locate7:24 a.m., S. Coteau St., found property9 a.m., S. Brule St., welfare check1:57 p.m., S. Central Ave., domestic — no assault3:40 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., animal complaint — domestic, unable to locate4:08 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., disturbing the peace, verbal warning4:20 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person, detained5:46 p.m., E. Humboldt St., information6:55 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct11:11 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., missing personThursday, Aug. 253:21 a.m., N. Grand Ave., intoxicated person12:25 p.m., S. Polk Ave., traffic complaint12:52 p.m., S. Grant Ave., welfare check2:56 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., information, unfounded3:28 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., intoxicated person3:31 p.m., E. Irwin St., assisting other agencies5:55 p.m., S. Pierre St., assisting other agencies6:07 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., animal complaint — domestic, unfounded6:53 p.m., E. Green St., theft, inactive case6:56 p.m., S. Brule St., animal complaint — domestic, animal impound7:46 p.m., S. Robert St., disorderly conduct, unable to locate8:21 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., welfare check10:08 p.m., SD Hwy 14, mental healthUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Join our newsletter Submit a story idea Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags E. Dakota Ave. Crime Police Criminal Law Welfare Complaint Animal Disorderly Conduct Agency Police Blotter Check Person Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit It's time to have the readers decide who is the Best of the Best in 2022 in Pierre and Fort Pierre. VOTE NOW!
