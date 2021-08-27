Wednesday, Aug. 25

12:44 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

1:26 a.m., E. Irwin St., Assisting Other Agencies

9:41 a.m., Adams Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

11:29 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

12:21 a.m., Mac Ln., Public Service

2:54 p.m., W. 2nd St., Found Property

4:53 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

7:05 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Citation Issued

8:11 p.m., US Hwy 14, Assisting Other Agencies

10:47 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check

11:08 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Intoxicated Person

Thursday, Aug. 26

12:38 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person

12:44 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Mischief, Unable to Locate

2:29 a.m., E. Park St., Disorderly Conduct

8:12 a.m., E. Elizabeth St., Traffic Complaint

10:38 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

10:59 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Weapons Violation, Refer to Prosecutor

11:12 a.m., E. 5th St., Assisting Other Agencies, Detained

11:25 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Civil Issues

2:52 p.m., Hwy 1804, Motorist Assist

3:40 p.m., Buffalo St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound

5:14 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

7:02 p.m., Sibert Pl., Disorderly Conduct, Unfounded

9:04 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Civil Issues

9:56 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Warrant or Summons, Unfounded

10:46 p.m., E. 5th St., Animal Missing

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

