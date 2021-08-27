featured top story Pierre Police Blotter for Aug. 25-26 Aug 27, 2021 Aug 27, 2021 Updated 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, Aug. 2512:44 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies1:26 a.m., E. Irwin St., Assisting Other Agencies9:41 a.m., Adams Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued11:29 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm12:21 a.m., Mac Ln., Public Service2:54 p.m., W. 2nd St., Found Property4:53 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate7:05 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Citation Issued8:11 p.m., US Hwy 14, Assisting Other Agencies10:47 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check11:08 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Intoxicated PersonThursday, Aug. 2612:38 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person12:44 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Mischief, Unable to Locate2:29 a.m., E. Park St., Disorderly Conduct8:12 a.m., E. Elizabeth St., Traffic Complaint10:38 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued10:59 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Weapons Violation, Refer to Prosecutor11:12 a.m., E. 5th St., Assisting Other Agencies, Detained11:25 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Civil Issues2:52 p.m., Hwy 1804, Motorist Assist3:40 p.m., Buffalo St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound5:14 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning7:02 p.m., Sibert Pl., Disorderly Conduct, Unfounded9:04 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Civil Issues9:56 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Warrant or Summons, Unfounded10:46 p.m., E. 5th St., Animal MissingUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags E. Parking Ticket Highway Law Motor Vehicle Enforcement Complaint Parking Agency Summons Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
