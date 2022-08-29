featured Pierre Police Blotter for Aug. 26-28 Aug 29, 2022 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday, Aug. 267:05 a.m., E. Wells Ave., information, refer to prosecutor9:41 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., public service2:35 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., civil issues, inactive case3:21 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash3:50 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate3:57 p.m., N. Van Buren Ave., traffic crash4:56 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate6:14 p.m., E. Wells Ave., welfare check, unable to locate6:42 p.m., E. Wells Ave., information, inactive case6:54 p.m., N. Central Ave., animal found, animal impound8:10 p.m., Sibert Pl., information, unfoundedSaturday, Aug. 277:12 a.m., S. Pierre St., parking enforcement8:07 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash9:05 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate10:55 a.m., S. Pierre St., traffic crash11:23 a.m., W. 4th St., animal missing3:09 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., family and children3:26 p.m., Arthur St., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued7:06 p.m., Manchester Dr., assisting other agencies8:42 p.m., S. Tyler Ave., parking enforcement9:34 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., welfare check10:53 p.m., Sheila Dr., mischief, unable to locateSunday, Aug. 281:23 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate6:14 a.m., E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct, detained8:20 a.m., E. 8th St., animal complaint - domestic9:46 a.m., E. Church St., mischief, unfounded9:50 a.m., Kennedy Loop, vandalism, inactive case10:33 a.m., E. Wells Ave., animal found11:05 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate1:20 p.m., E. 5th St., vandalism1:24 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., animal missing3:28 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., animal missing, inactive case4:13 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., found property5:01 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person, detained7:09 p.m., W. Broadway Ave., traffic complaint, verbal warning8 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., theft8:37 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS assistanceUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Join our newsletter Submit a story idea Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags E. Wells Ave. Complaint Law Crime Police Criminal Law Dr. Animal Enforcement Traffic Parking Ticket Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit It's time to have the readers decide who is the Best of the Best in 2022 in Pierre and Fort Pierre. VOTE NOW!
