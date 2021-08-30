featured Pierre Police Blotter for Aug. 27-29 Aug 30, 2021 Aug 30, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday, Aug. 275:15 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Public Service6:20 a.m., E. 5th St., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Verbal Warning10:37 a.m., S. Yankton Ave., Information1:23 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case2:31 p.m., Eastgate Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Animal Impound2:55 p.m., S. Yankton Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case3:08 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Mental Health3:18 p.m., N. Huron Ave., Disorderly Conduct3:35 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Traffic Crash4 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues4:09 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Assisting Other Agencies4:34 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Welfare Check5:11 p.m., N. Huron Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Refer to Prosecutor6:20 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Refer to Prosecutor7:39 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Assisting Other Agencies8:11 p.m., N. Huron Ave., Found Property9:35 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Disorderly Conduct10:59 p.m., E. Elizabeth St., Assisting Other Agencies11:15 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm11:52 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to LocateSaturday, Aug. 281 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Mental Health, Detained5:19 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Citation Issued8:07 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Animal Released To8:28 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Mental Health9:05 a.m., N. Oneida Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Animal Impound10:40 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash11:05 a.m., N. Madison Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Animal Impound11:13 a.m., Westwood Dr., Animal Complaint - Domestic1:26 p.m., S. Central Ave., Trespass, Verbal Warning2:10 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Unfounded3:35 p.m., E. Church St., Animal Found, Verbal Warning4:27 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Family and Children5:19 p.m., Karrie Pl., Assisting Other Agencies5:43 p.m., N. Deadwood St., Family and Children, Unable to Locate6:14 p.m., S. Cleveland Ave., Animal Complaint - Non-Domestic8:49 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Assisting Other AgenciesSunday, Aug. 295:05 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor11:12 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash11:30 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Mental Health11:41 a.m., Skyline Dr., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor5:53 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS Assistance7:30 p.m., W. 3rd St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate10:37 p.m., The North Shore, Assisting Other AgenciesUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags E. Crime Police Highway Criminal Law Dr. Assault Prosecutor N. Huron Skyline Assistance Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
