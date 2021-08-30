Friday, Aug. 27

5:15 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Public Service

6:20 a.m., E. 5th St., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Verbal Warning

10:37 a.m., S. Yankton Ave., Information

1:23 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

2:31 p.m., Eastgate Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Animal Impound

2:55 p.m., S. Yankton Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

3:08 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Mental Health

3:18 p.m., N. Huron Ave., Disorderly Conduct

3:35 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Traffic Crash

4 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues

4:09 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

4:34 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Welfare Check

5:11 p.m., N. Huron Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Refer to Prosecutor

6:20 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Refer to Prosecutor

7:39 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

8:11 p.m., N. Huron Ave., Found Property

9:35 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Disorderly Conduct

10:59 p.m., E. Elizabeth St., Assisting Other Agencies

11:15 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

11:52 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

Saturday, Aug. 28

1 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Mental Health, Detained

5:19 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Citation Issued

8:07 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Animal Released To

8:28 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Mental Health

9:05 a.m., N. Oneida Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Animal Impound

10:40 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

11:05 a.m., N. Madison Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Animal Impound

11:13 a.m., Westwood Dr., Animal Complaint - Domestic

1:26 p.m., S. Central Ave., Trespass, Verbal Warning

2:10 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Unfounded

3:35 p.m., E. Church St., Animal Found, Verbal Warning

4:27 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Family and Children

5:19 p.m., Karrie Pl., Assisting Other Agencies

5:43 p.m., N. Deadwood St., Family and Children, Unable to Locate

6:14 p.m., S. Cleveland Ave., Animal Complaint - Non-Domestic

8:49 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

Sunday, Aug. 29

5:05 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

11:12 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

11:30 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Mental Health

11:41 a.m., Skyline Dr., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

5:53 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS Assistance

7:30 p.m., W. 3rd St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

10:37 p.m., The North Shore, Assisting Other Agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

