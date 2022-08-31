featured Pierre Police Blotter for Aug. 29-30 Aug 31, 2022 Aug 31, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Aug. 297:52 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued8:17 a.m., W. Main Ave., assisting other agencies8:29 a.m., S. Pierre St., parking enforcement8:32 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., assisting other agencies11:08 a.m., N. Poplar Ave., disorderly conduct12:19 p.m., S. Van Buren Ave., civil issues3:10 p.m., Kennedy Loop, extra patrol, unable to locate3:13 p.m., E. 4th St., family and children4:32 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., alarms, false alarm5:33 p.m., S. Van Buren Ave., animal complaint — domestic5:54 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., PARS assistance6:35 p.m., South Dakota, animal complaint — domestic7:46 p.m., E. Church St., welfare check11:07 p.m., S. Taylor Ave., missing person, refer to prosecutor11:27 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., alarms, false alarmTuesday, Aug. 3012:30 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate7:59 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., traffic crash, verbal warning8:16 a.m., E. Park St., assisting other agencies8:53 a.m., Country Dr., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued9:41 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued10:24 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., juvenile offenses, citation issued3:19 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., welfare check5:46 p.m., W. 2nd St., found property, inactive case6:37 p.m., W. Elizabeth St., assisting other agencies7:19 p.m., E. Wells Ave., information10 p.m., Callaway Ct., civil issues10:57 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issuedUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Enforcement Citation Parking Ticket Highway Parking N. Euclid Ave. Agency Disorderly Conduct Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit It's time to have the readers decide who is the Best of the Best in 2022 in Pierre and Fort Pierre. VOTE NOW!
