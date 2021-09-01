featured top story Pierre Police Blotter for Aug. 30-31 Sep 1, 2021 Sep 1, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Aug. 3012:58 a.m., S. Central Ave., Juvenile Offenses, Refer to Prosecutor7:08 a.m., S. Garfield Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic8:29 a.m., Edgewater Dr., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate8:42 a.m., E. 1st St., Vandalism, Inactive Case8:55 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case9:20 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Found Property9:44 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Found Property9:57 a.m., W. 2nd St., Theft11:16 a.m., W. 2nd St., Suspicious Person12:08 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Public Service3:20 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Crash3:50 p.m., Sheila Dr., Assisting Other Agencies5:14 p.m., Bridgeview Ave., Found Property5:59 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Burglary, Inactive Case9:44 p.m., E. Park St., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate10:13 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies11:08 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Intoxicated PersonTuesday, Aug. 318:02 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Welfare Check8:27 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Mental Health9:35 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Parking Enforcement1:21 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Found Property4:38 p.m., Mac Ln., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate6:49 p.m., Airport Rd., Protection Order Violation10:25 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm11:01 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Civil IssuesUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dr. N. Harrison Complaint Highway Criminal Law Crime Law Agency Offense Police Blotter Prosecutor Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
