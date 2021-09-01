Monday, Aug. 30

12:58 a.m., S. Central Ave., Juvenile Offenses, Refer to Prosecutor

7:08 a.m., S. Garfield Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic

8:29 a.m., Edgewater Dr., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

8:42 a.m., E. 1st St., Vandalism, Inactive Case

8:55 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

9:20 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Found Property

9:44 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Found Property

9:57 a.m., W. 2nd St., Theft

11:16 a.m., W. 2nd St., Suspicious Person

12:08 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Public Service

3:20 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Crash

3:50 p.m., Sheila Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

5:14 p.m., Bridgeview Ave., Found Property

5:59 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Burglary, Inactive Case

9:44 p.m., E. Park St., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

10:13 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

11:08 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Intoxicated Person

Tuesday, Aug. 31

8:02 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Welfare Check

8:27 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Mental Health

9:35 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Parking Enforcement

1:21 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Found Property

4:38 p.m., Mac Ln., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

6:49 p.m., Airport Rd., Protection Order Violation

10:25 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

11:01 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

