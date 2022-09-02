featured Pierre Police Blotter for Aug. 31 to Sep. 1 Sep 2, 2022 Sep 2, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday, Aug. 313:13 a.m., S. Hayes Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued8:19 a.m., Hwy 14, traffic crash9:38 a.m., Hwy 83, assisting other agencies, verbal warning10:19 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., juvenile offenses, citation issued10:29 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash, verbal warning10:46 a.m., E. Sully Ave., warrant or summons, unable to locate11:24 a.m., Lancaster Loop, missing property11:34 a.m., E. Park St., information2:22 p.m., Grandview St., public service2:50 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., traffic complaint4:02 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., mental health, detained5:24 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., disorderly conduct, verbal warning9:11 p.m., E. Wells Ave., welfare checkThursday, Sep. 13:12 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, information, unfounded8:49 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., parking enforcement10:36 a.m., E. 2nd St., welfare check10:41 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., harassment2:56 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., domestic — no assault2:58 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., found property4:30 p.m., Parkwood Dr., information5:14 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., animal complaint — domestic, unable to locate5:25 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., animal complaint — domestic, unable to locate6:08 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., informationUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Enforcement Parking Ticket Crime Highway Police Criminal Law Parking Warning Hwy Police Blotter Citation Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit The readers have decided who the Best of the Best in 2022 in Pierre and Fort Pierre is! Results coming September 29th!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.