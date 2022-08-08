Friday, Aug. 5
1:56 a.m., N. Euclid Ave.,alarms
2:05 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., alarms, false alarm
4:02 a.m., E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct, detained
4:10 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., animal found
4:48 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
9:08 a.m., River Rim Dr., disorderly conduct
9:59 a.m., S. Central Ave., information
1:49 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., intoxicated person, unable to locate
2:18 p.m., E. Park St., disorderly conduct
5:32 p.m., E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person
5:48 p.m., N. Oneida Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
6:37 p.m., Neltom Dr., assisting other agencies
9:44 p.m., Reen St., animal complaint — domestic
10:03 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., animal complaint — domestic, unable to locate
10:11 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., theft, inactive case
11:32 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agencies
Saturday, Aug. 6
2:09 a.m., E. Sully Ave., domestic — no assault
2:31 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
2:58 a.m., Deadwood St., assisting other agencies
6:19 a.m., N. Grand Ave., theft, unfounded
7:09 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., vandalism, unfounded
8:39 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., information
9:38 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., animal complaint — domestic
9:56 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., theft, inactive case
10:14 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash
1:24 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., suspicious person
2:23 p.m., E. Pleasant Dr., unconscious-fainting, detained
2:37 p.m., Lakeview Ct., welfare check
3:33 p.m., E. Wells Ave., vandalism, inactive case
4:32 p.m., S. Crow St., disorderly conduct, detained
4:45 p.m., E. Wells Ave., trespass, unable to locate
8:33 p.m., Robinson Ave., animal complaint — domestic
8:46 p.m., County Line Rd., assisting other agencies, unable to locate
10:07 p.m., Hilltop Dr., mischief, verbal warning
10:14 p.m., N. Van Buren Ave., mischief, verbal warning
10:55 p.m., W. 2nd St., missing property
11:10 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., civil issues
11:44 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., extra patrol
Sunday, Aug. 7
12:40 a.m., S. Coteau St., intoxicated person, detained
1:20 a.m., S. Pierre St., extra patrol
1:47 a.m., Hwy 83, assisting other agencies
3:25 a.m., E. Wells Ave., missing person
5:07 a.m., Mars St., disorderly conduct
6:44 a.m., 296th Ave., assisting other agencies, unable to locate
9:27 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., mental health
9:48 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
2:24 p.m., Poplar Ave., traffic crash, verbal warning
2:28 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash
2:57 p.m., Central Ave., animal complaint — domestic, animal released
7:18 p.m., Norbeck Dr., civil issues
7:40 p.m., S. Pierre St., civil issues
10:37 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., animal complaint — domestic, unable to locate
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
