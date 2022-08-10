featured Pierre Police Blotter for Aug. 8-9 Aug 10, 2022 Aug 10, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Aug. 81:08 a.m., S. Brule St., welfare check3:25 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., traffic crash, inactive case4:40 a.m., S. Henry St., stolen vehicle, inactive case6:46 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., traffic crash, citation issued7:54 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., traffic crash, citation issued8:26 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., public service9:16 a.m., Sunset Dr., traffic crash, verbal warning11:50 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person, detained1:17 p.m., S. Central Ave., suspicious item2:18 p.m., E. Humboldt St., welfare check3:49 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., civil issues4:22 p.m., N. Highland Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate4:39 p.m., Northstar Ave., parking enforcement, verbal warning7:05 p.m., S. Brule St., civil issues7:27 p.m., E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate10:25 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., mental healthTuesday, Aug. 93:16 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., suspicious person6:02 a.m., S. Henry St., domestic — no assault, refer to prosecutor8 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., civil issues11:23 a.m., E. Wells Ave., traffic crash12:54 p.m., E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate3:09 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., welfare check, unable to locate3:37 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., found property4:08 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct, detained4:29 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., family and children7:48 p.m., N. Monroe Ave., traffic crash, inactive case8:41 p.m., E. Sully Ave., extra patrol10:13 p.m., Buffalo St., mischief, unable to locateUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Join our newsletter Submit a story idea Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crash Traffic Crime Police Dr. Citation Detain Police Blotter Disorderly Conduct Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit It's time to have the readers decide who is the Best of the Best in 2022 in Pierre and Fort Pierre. Voting starts August 15th. Check it Out!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.