featured top story Pierre Police Blotter for Aug. 9-10 Aug 11, 2021 Aug 11, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week City of Pierre Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Aug. 91:29 a.m., N. Airport Rd., Alcohol Violation, Citation Issued7:45 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Traffic Crash8:16 a.m., N. Hemlock Ave., Code Enforcement8:32 a.m., E. Missouri Ave., Found Property, Inactive Case10:51 a.m., N. Grand Ave., Civil Issues10:58 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Assault, Inactive Case12:14 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash6:38 p.m., E. Park St., Parking Enforcement, Citation Issued10:17 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate11:37 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Civil IssuesTuesday, Aug. 1012 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Welfare Check12:48 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Mischief, Unable to Locate1:26 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Mental Health, Detained3:10 a.m., Edgewater Dr., Theft, Inactive Case4:17 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic5:30 a.m., S. Ree St., Suspicious Person6:55 a.m., Venus St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning9:57 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Family and Children11:11 a.m., U.S. Hwy 14, Traffic Crash — Animal11:16 a.m., E. Park St., Civil Issues11:27 a.m., N. Buchanan Ave., Assisting Other Agencies12:18 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Fraud, Inactive Case1:13 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Parking Enforcement1:45 p.m., S. Henry St., Harassment2:20 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate4:34 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash6:08 p.m., W. Elizabeth St., Information7:40 p.m., N. Madison Ave., Suspicious VehicleUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags N. Garfield St. Citation E. Highway Transports Parking Enforcement Complaint Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.