Pierre Police Department
City of Pierre

Monday, Aug. 9

1:29 a.m., N. Airport Rd., Alcohol Violation, Citation Issued

7:45 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Traffic Crash

8:16 a.m., N. Hemlock Ave., Code Enforcement

8:32 a.m., E. Missouri Ave., Found Property, Inactive Case

10:51 a.m., N. Grand Ave., Civil Issues

10:58 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Assault, Inactive Case

12:14 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

6:38 p.m., E. Park St., Parking Enforcement, Citation Issued

10:17 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

11:37 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Civil Issues

Tuesday, Aug. 10

12 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Welfare Check

12:48 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Mischief, Unable to Locate

1:26 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Mental Health, Detained

3:10 a.m., Edgewater Dr., Theft, Inactive Case

4:17 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

5:30 a.m., S. Ree St., Suspicious Person

6:55 a.m., Venus St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

9:57 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Family and Children

11:11 a.m., U.S. Hwy 14, Traffic Crash — Animal

11:16 a.m., E. Park St., Civil Issues

11:27 a.m., N. Buchanan Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

12:18 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Fraud, Inactive Case

1:13 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Parking Enforcement

1:45 p.m., S. Henry St., Harassment

2:20 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

4:34 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash

6:08 p.m., W. Elizabeth St., Information

7:40 p.m., N. Madison Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

