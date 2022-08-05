featured Pierre Police Blotter for August 3-4 Aug 5, 2022 Aug 5, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday, August 37:33 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash — injury, citation issued8:06 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., missing property8:16 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., information9:34 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., found bike9:51 a.m., Plateau St., information12:49 p.m., S. Crow St., parking enforcement, verbal warning1:29 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash2:43 p.m., S. Central Ave., vandalism, inactive case3:46 p.m., S. Washington Ave., found property9:53 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., intoxicated personThursday, August 45:20 a.m., N. Monroe Ave., intoxicated person, detained7:42 a.m., S. Pierce Ave., traffic crash11:48 a.m., E. Wells Ave., harassment12:56 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., assisting other agencies7:52 p.m., Plum Dr., suspicious person8:22 p.m., E. Church St., animal complaint — non-domestic, unable to locate9:55 p.m., E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct10:24 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., animal complaint — non-domesticUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Join our newsletter Submit a story idea Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crash N. Garfield Ave. Medicine Highway Police Crime Traffic Dr. Complaint W. Pleasant Animal Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit It's time to have the readers decide who is the Best of the Best in 2022 in Pierre and Fort Pierre. NOMINATE NOW
