Friday, Aug. 6
1:11 a.m., N. Grand Ave., Suspicious Person
1:29 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct
2:09 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information
3:30 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Intoxicated Person
3:41 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
7:41 a.m., E. Elizabeth St., Found Property
8:08 a.m., Arthur St., Traffic Crash
8:13 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic
8:52 a.m., S. Fort St., Parking Enforcement
9:29 a.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Civil Issues, Unable to Locate
10:10 a.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Crash
12:34 p.m., N. Adams Ave., Information, Unable to Locate
12:46 p.m., Coteau St., Parking Enforcement, Unfounded
1:03 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assisting Other Agencies, False Alarm
3:41 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Welfare Check
4:52 p.m., E. Kay St., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning
5:57 p.m., Bulow Dr., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Released To
8:16 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Inactive Case
8:23 p.m., Marina Ave., Extra Patrol
8:55 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Theft, Refer to Prosecutor
9:55 p.m., Norbeck Dr., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate
10:05 p.m., S. Ree St., Mental Health
10:36 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
11:04 p.m., S. Pierre St., Information, Unable to Locate
Saturday, Aug. 7
1:09 a.m., Orion Ave., Disorderly Conduct
2:08 a.m., S. Yankton Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
11:07 a.m., S. Polk Ave., Traffic Complaint
12:11 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
12:54 p.m., E. Humboldt St., Civil Issues
1:51 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic, Unable to Locate
1:57 p.m., E. Seneca St., Trespass, Verbal Warning
3:30 p.m., Abbey Rd., Mischief
6:25 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
6:25 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor
8:51 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
9:38 p.m., Abbey Rd., Disorderly Conduct
9:39 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Welfare Check
Sunday, Aug. 8
2:25 a.m., E. 5th St., Disorderly Conduct, Unfounded
2:33 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning
2:41 a.m., E. Park St., Found Bike
6:22 a.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm
10:03 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Domestic — No Assault
10:48 a.m., E. SD Highway 34, Animal Found, Animal Impound
11:07 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
11:58 a.m., Country Dr., Civil Issues
2:40 p.m., N. Central Ave., Suspicious Person
3:14 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Refer to Prosecutor
5:09 p.m., E. Cabot St., Welfare Check
6:20 p.m., S. Filmore Ave., Animal Bite, Verbal Warning
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.