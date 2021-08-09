Pierre Police Department
City of Pierre

Friday, Aug. 6

1:11 a.m., N. Grand Ave., Suspicious Person

1:29 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct

2:09 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information

3:30 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Intoxicated Person

3:41 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

7:41 a.m., E. Elizabeth St., Found Property

8:08 a.m., Arthur St., Traffic Crash

8:13 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic

8:52 a.m., S. Fort St., Parking Enforcement

9:29 a.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Civil Issues, Unable to Locate

10:10 a.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Crash

12:34 p.m., N. Adams Ave., Information, Unable to Locate

12:46 p.m., Coteau St., Parking Enforcement, Unfounded

1:03 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assisting Other Agencies, False Alarm

3:41 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Welfare Check

4:52 p.m., E. Kay St., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning

5:57 p.m., Bulow Dr., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Released To

8:16 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Inactive Case

8:23 p.m., Marina Ave., Extra Patrol

8:55 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Theft, Refer to Prosecutor

9:55 p.m., Norbeck Dr., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate

10:05 p.m., S. Ree St., Mental Health

10:36 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

11:04 p.m., S. Pierre St., Information, Unable to Locate

Saturday, Aug. 7

1:09 a.m., Orion Ave., Disorderly Conduct

2:08 a.m., S. Yankton Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

11:07 a.m., S. Polk Ave., Traffic Complaint

12:11 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

12:54 p.m., E. Humboldt St., Civil Issues

1:51 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic, Unable to Locate

1:57 p.m., E. Seneca St., Trespass, Verbal Warning

3:30 p.m., Abbey Rd., Mischief

6:25 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

6:25 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

8:51 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

9:38 p.m., Abbey Rd., Disorderly Conduct

9:39 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Welfare Check

Sunday, Aug. 8

2:25 a.m., E. 5th St., Disorderly Conduct, Unfounded

2:33 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

2:41 a.m., E. Park St., Found Bike

6:22 a.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm

10:03 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Domestic — No Assault

10:48 a.m., E. SD Highway 34, Animal Found, Animal Impound

11:07 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

11:58 a.m., Country Dr., Civil Issues

2:40 p.m., N. Central Ave., Suspicious Person

3:14 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Refer to Prosecutor

5:09 p.m., E. Cabot St., Welfare Check

6:20 p.m., S. Filmore Ave., Animal Bite, Verbal Warning

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments