Wednesday, Dec. 1

1:42 a.m., E. Erskine St., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate

3:41 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person

4:31 a.m., Sheila Dr., Suspicious Person

8:35 a.m., S. Filmore Ave., Found Property

9:29 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Traffic Crash

9:50 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

11:46 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Welfare Check

1:03 p.m., Hwy 1804, Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

1:32 p.m., Brookstone Loop, Information

1:39 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Information

2:16 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Juvenile Offenses, Citation Issued

4:24 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Crash — Injury

6:50 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Assault

7:47 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Found Property

8:46 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

9:21 p.m., S. Robert St., Welfare Check

10:29 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Information, Unable to Locate

11:03 p.m., N. Central Ave., Information

Thursday, Dec. 2

2:49 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Mischief, Inactive Case

12:15 p.m., Brookstone Loop, Information

12:46 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Civil Issues

3:43 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Trespass, Verbal Warning

6:16 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint

7:13 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Missing, Unfounded

11:02 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unfounded

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

