Friday, Dec. 10

7:26 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

8:58 a.m., Sibert Pl., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

11:56 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Theft, Refer to Prosecutor

12:27 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Domestic - No Assault

1:11 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Crash

2:44 p.m., S. Pierre St., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

3:05 p.m., E. 5th St., Welfare Check

3:42 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Civil Issues

6:37 p.m., Kennedy Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

8:27 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Information

8:28 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Mischief, Unable to Locate

Saturday, Dec. 11

12:05 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Harassment

12:46 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., Mental Health

2:47 a.m., Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies

5:50 a.m., E. Irwin St., Welfare Check

6:43 a.m., W. Main Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

11:48 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning

12 p.m., Monroe Ave., Traffic Crash - Injury

4:53 p.m., Sunset Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

5:48 p.m., Sheila Dr., Suspicious Person

5:53 p.m., Mud Rd., Assisting Other Agencies

5:58 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Complaint

8:50 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

9:53 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

11:37 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

11:41 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Family and Children

Sunday, Dec. 12

1:24 a.m., S. Pierre St., Intoxicated Person

4:03 p.m., S. Robert St., Domestic - No Assault

4:56 p.m., E. Park St., Mental Health, Detained

7:09 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

7:39 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Disorderly Conduct

10:12 p.m., Broadway, Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

