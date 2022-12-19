Monday, Dec. 12
2:38 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., civil issues
7:52 a.m., E. Humboldt St., traffic crash, inactive case
8:28 a.m., Parkwood Dr., theft, inactive case
8:34 a.m., E. Wells Ave., theft, inactive case
9:09 a.m., S. Pierre St., information
9:53 a.m., Anton St., parking enforcement
10:15 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., mental health
11:14 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., missing person
11:54 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash
12:42 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., information
12:43 p.m., Kay St., vandalism
1:57 p.m., S. Airport Rd., signal 2
2:04 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., information
3:26 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., family and children, detained
5:43 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., parking enforcement, verbal warning
7:05 p.m., E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint, citation issued
7:38 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., disorderly conduct, verbal warning
9:57 p.m., S. Monroe Ave., civil issues
10:09 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., mental health
Tuesday, Dec. 13
12:17 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
12:19 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
12:33 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
12:41 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
12:49 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
12:52 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
12:59 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
1:01 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
1:12 a.m., S. Polk Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
1:20 a.m., S. Polk Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
1:22 a.m., N. Highland Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
1:25 a.m., S. Polk Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
1:28 a.m., N. Highland Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
1:29 a.m., S. Polk Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
1:35 a.m., N. Highland Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
1:42 a.m., S. Jefferson Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
1:48 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
1:48 a.m., S. Jefferson Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
1:55 a.m., E. Church St., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
2 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
2:35 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
2:41 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
2:48 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., alarms, false alarm
5:01 a.m., S. Filmore Ave., disturbing the peace
5:02 a.m., E. Wells Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
5:09 a.m., E. Wells Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
8:15 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., welfare check
9:08 a.m., E. Park St., animal missing
10:12 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., animal complaint — domestic, animal impound
10:57 a.m., N. Huron Ave., animal complaint — domestic, animal impound
11:03 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., parking enforcement
11:26 a.m., W. 2nd St., animal complaint — domestic, animal impound
1:01 p.m., N. Monroe Ave., welfare check
2:04 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., theft, unfounded
2:25 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., mischief
2:47 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., traffic crash, citation issued
3:08 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., public service
3:33 p.m., Pasque Dr., traffic crash, verbal warning
4:09 p.m., S. Central Ave., civil issues
9:25 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., animal bite
9:58 p.m., Hampton Dr., missing person
Wednesday, Dec. 14
3:12 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
3:21 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
4:09 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
4:22 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
4:32 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
4:37 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
4:43 a.m., S. Pierre St., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
4:49 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
5:00 a.m., S. Filmore Ave., disturbing the peace
5:06 a.m., E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person, refer to prosecutor
8:02 a.m., S. Arthur Ave., civil issues
9:19 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., accidental damage
10:30 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., PARS assistance
11:06 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
1:57 p.m., Hwy 14, traffic crash
4:33 p.m., E. Wells Ave., domestic — no assault
5:06 p.m., N. Huron Ave., welfare check
6:36 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., mental health
6:42 p.m., Fairway Dr., civil issues
7:10 p.m., Hampton Dr., missing person, refer to prosecutor
9:04 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., alarms, false alarm
10:05 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS assistance
Thursday, Dec. 15
5:01 a.m., S. Filmore Ave., disturbing the peace
10:03 a.m., E. Irwin St., assisting other agencies
10:18 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
10:59 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., civil issues
1:50 p.m., E. 4th St., public service
2:39 p.m., Winchester Dr., traffic crash, citation issued
2:48 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS assistance
3:58 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., mischief
4:39 p.m., N. Monroe Ave., animal missing
5:29 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., welfare check
5:59 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., information
6:31 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash, inactive case
7:16 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., welfare check
7:24 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., alarms, false alarm
7:29 p.m., Table St., information
9:50 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., missing person
10:57 p.m., E. Sully Ave., animal missing
Friday, Dec. 16
12:46 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., alarms
6:58 a.m., S. Jefferson Ave., disorderly conduct
8:34 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., alarms, false alarm
9:20 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., PARS assistance
10:27 a.m., S. Robert St., harassment, refer to prosecutor
10:34 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., alarms, false alarm
10:39 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS assistance
11:48 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., assisting other agencies
1:04 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., traffic crash
3:46 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., fraud
4:41 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
5:19 p.m., Baja Dr., information
5:56 p.m., E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct
7:48 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., mental health
8:12 p.m., S. Maple Ave., traffic crash, inactive case
Saturday, Dec. 17
12:45 a.m., Clarice Dr., suspicious person, unfounded
2:43 a.m., E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
9:08 a.m., N. Highland Ave., missing property
9:35 a.m., E. Humboldt St., code enforcement
9:51 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., public service
11:53 a.m., Hwy 14, assisting other agencies
12:28 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash
12:51 p.m., E. Cabot St., code enforcement
12:58 p.m., Northstar Ave., animal complaint — domestic
1:10 p.m., E. 4th St., traffic crash
1:15 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., traffic crash
1:36 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash
1:44 p.m., N. Madison Ave., code enforcement, inactive case
2:07 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., traffic crash
3:04 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash
3:57 p.m., Garfield Ave., information
4:06 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., animal complaint — domestic, animal impound
5:17 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., animal complaint — domestic, animal impound
8:53 p.m., S. Central Ave., parking enforcement, unable to locate
9:44 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., alarms, false alarm
9:57 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., alarms, false alarm
11:44 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person, detained
Sunday, Dec. 18
1:10 a.m., Deadwood St., assisting other agencies
1:55 a.m., S. Pierre St., intoxicated person
9:11 a.m., S. Washington Ave., traffic crash, inactive case
11:07 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., parking enforcement
11:50 a.m., E. Humboldt St., parking enforcement
1:40 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., welfare check
3:27 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., traffic crash, verbal warning
6:55 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., mental health
7:12 p.m., E. Wells Ave., public service
9:12 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., suspicious vehicle, unfounded
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
