Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Monday, Dec 13

12:24 a.m., S. Fort St., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

5:27 a.m., US Hwy 14, Traffic Crash - Animal

7:58 a.m., E. Hwy 34, Public Service

8:53 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

11:13 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Mental Health, Detained

1:53 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

3:49 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Found Property

4:30 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Information

4:35 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

5:12 p.m., E. 5th St., Mischief

6:03 p.m., Landfill Rd., Assisting Other Agencies

6:28 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

7:24 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Harassment

11 p.m., Green St., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Unable to Locate

11 p.m., Lancaster Loop, Animal Complaint - Domestic, Unable to Locate

11:07 p.m., E. Church St., Vandalism, Inactive Case

Tuesday, Dec. 14

1:22 a.m., Kennedy Dr., Suspicious Person, Unfounded

4:32 a.m., Kennedy Dr., Welfare Check

5:11 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

6:04 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

9:13 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property

9:23 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property

9:29 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property

9:32 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property

2:23 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Crash

4:31 p.m., E. Humboldt St., Animal Complaint - Domestic

4:51 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Juvenile Offenses, Citation Issued

7:48 p.m., E. 8th St., Animal Missing

7:52 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information

8:20 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

11:54 p.m., Hemlock Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officers.

Tags

Load comments