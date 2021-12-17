Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Wednesday, Dec. 15

1:38 a.m., N. Pierce Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

10:46 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint

2:44 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Information

2:46 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Trespass, Unable to Locate

5:17 p.m., E. Church St., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning

9:32 p.m., Edgewater Dr., Animal Complaint — Domestic

10:09 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

10:45 p.m., S. Pierre St., Found Property

11:17 p.m., Norbeck Dr., Assisting Other Agencies, Detained

Thursday, Dec.16

1:38 a.m., Orion Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

2:57 a.m., N. 1st St. Accidental Damage

7:47 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

9:19 a.m., S. Central Ave., Welfare Check

9:37 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Civil Issues

11:21 a.m., Izaak Walton Rd., Suspicious Person

12:06 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Welfare Check

12:35 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Crash

12:38 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Civil Issues

2:31 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash

3:02 p.m., S. Central Ave., Welfare Check

3:21 p.m., S. Henry St., Domestic — No Assault

3:48 p.m., S. Central Ave., Welfare Check

4:24 p.m., E. Hwy 14, Debris

4:51 p.m., La Barge Ct., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

5:14 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

5:53 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

8:34 p.m., S. Pierce Ave., Found Bike

9:37 p.m., Hwy 14, Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

Tags

Load comments