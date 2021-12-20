Purchase Access

Friday, Dec. 17

2:57 a.m., E. 1st St., Animal Bite

5:26 a.m., E. Park St., Civil Issues

5:58 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Family and Children

8:48 a.m., N. Grand Ave., Welfare Check

12:28 p.m., E. 5th St., Burglary, Refer to Prosecutor

3:53 p.m., S. Van Buren Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

4:52 p.m., Bulow Dr., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

6:04 p.m., E. Park St., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate

7 p.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Crash

8:15 p.m., Circle Dr., Suspicious Person

Saturday, Dec. 18

12:52 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Disturbing the Peace

8:55 a.m., E. Erskine St., Public Service

11:25 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

11:43 a.m., E. Park St., Information

12:03 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Crash

1:01 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

2:46 p.m., Vista Loop, Animal Missing

4:01 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

7:19 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

7:51 p.m., Lancaster Loop, Burglary, Unfounded

11:42 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Information

Sunday, Dec. 19

2:23 a.m., Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies

4:49 a.m., S. Pierre St., Alarms

1 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

3:40 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property

5:42 p.m., Hwy 14, Assisting Other Agencies

6:04 p.m., Lakeview Ct., Animal Complaint — Domestic

6:25 p.m., Kennedy Dr., Animal Complaint — Domestic

9:03 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Welfare Check

