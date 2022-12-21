featured Pierre Police Blotter for Dec. 19-20 Dec 21, 2022 Dec 21, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Dec. 199:29 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., information9:31 a.m., S. Van Buren Ave., disorderly conduct9:42 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., mental health1:08 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies2:01 p.m., La Barge Ct., assisting other agencies2:28 p.m., N. Johnson Ave., civil issues2:39 p.m., Euclid Ave., traffic crash4:16 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., traffic crash6:48 p.m., Hwy 14, traffic complaint7:09 p.m., S. Coteau St., assisting other agencies, unfoundedTuesday, Dec. 2012:26 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., traffic crash2:30 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., found property2:49 p.m., S. Pierre St., disorderly conduct, verbal warning4:02 p.m., S. Roosevelt St., information4:38 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash, unable to locate8:37 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., welfare checkUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags E. Dakota Ave. Agency Highway Police Police Blotter Traffic Mental Health Officer Pierre Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
