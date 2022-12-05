Friday, Dec. 2
12:18 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued
3:21 a.m., E. 7th Ave., assisting other agencies
6:57 a.m., S. Henry St., alcohol violation, refer to prosecutor
8:58 a.m., E. Wells Ave., theft, inactive case
11:01 a.m., S. Huron Ave., traffic crash
11:10 a.m., E. Park St., welfare check
11:35 a.m., E. Wells Ave., traffic crash
11:54 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies
12:17 p.m., Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies
2:22 p.m., Poplar Ave., traffic crash, verbal warning
3:49 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., alarms, false alarm
4:30 p.m., E. Irwin St., welfare check
4:42 p.m., E. Wells Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued
5:27 p.m., E. Wells Ave., information
Saturday, Dec. 3
5:14 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., alarms, false alarm
8:58 a.m., E. Park St., found property
10:45 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash
5:45 p.m., E. 5th St., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
6:09 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., information
7:07 p.m., Bushfield Dr., warrant or summons, detained
7:36 p.m., E. Irwin St., welfare check
7:55 p.m., S. Henry St., welfare check
8:37 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
9:29 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., mental health
9:37 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., alarms, false alarm
11:09 p.m., S. Pierce Ave., disorderly conduct, verbal warning
11:10 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., mental health
Sunday, Dec. 4
12:32 a.m., Airport Rd., assisting other agencies
12:48 a.m., E. Wells Ave., civil issues
1:05 a.m., W. 2nd St., animal complaint — non-domestic
2:20 a.m., E. Green St., suspicious person, unable to locate
5:06 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., alarms, false alarm
6:47 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., animal found, animal impound
6:58 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., animal found, animal impound
10:38 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies
2:13 p.m., Hwy 14, assisting other agencies, unable to locate
4:06 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., animal found, animal impound
5:03 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., vandalism, inactive case
6:01 p.m., N. Hemlock Ave., mischief, unable to locate
6:36 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., suspicious vehicle
7:34 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., suspicious person, unable to locate
11:29 p.m., W. 4th St., mental health, detained
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.