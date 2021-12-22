Purchase Access

Monday, Dec. 20

1:23 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

4:36 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

10:53 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., Civil Issues

11 a.m., Eastgate Ave., Welfare Check

11:58 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

2:52 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

3:52 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning

4:19 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Information

4:28 p.m., S. Pierre St., Found Property

6:27 p.m., Venus St., Extra Patrol

6:34 p.m., W. 8th St., Animal Missing

Tuesday, Dec. 21

2:34 a.m., S. Robert St., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

12:25 p.m., E. Irwin St., Alarms, False Alarm

1:35 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Welfare Check

1:41 p.m., N. Taylor Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Refer to Prosecutor

2:35 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct

5:58 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

6:15 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Traffic Crash

6:15 p.m., N. Jackson Ave., Animal Missing

10:44 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Suspicious Person

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

